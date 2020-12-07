11-year-old girl hit by vehicle near Holland State Park

The girl was crossing Ottawa Beach Road in a crosswalk, and the driver said he couldn't see her because of traffic back-ups.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 11-year-old girl was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Ottawa Beach Road.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a 44-year-old Illinois resident was heading east on Ottawa Beach Road as several pedestrians started crossing the street in a crosswalk. Traffic in the area was backed up as a line of cars was waiting to get into Holland State Park.

Traffic heading west into the park was stopped as the pedestrians crossed the street. But the driver of the 2018 Toyota said the 11-year-old walked into the path of the his vehicle and he couldn't see her until the last minute because of traffic back-ups on both sides of the crosswalk.

The girl was brought to Holland Community Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.