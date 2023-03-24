CAUGHT ON CAM | good Samaritans rescue man from submerged truck in Ottawa County

Witnesses told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the man was unconscious up until the moment they made it up to his sinking truck. He was said to be alert and talking afterword.

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 83-year-old Coopersville man is lucky to be alive after his truck appeared to veer off the road right into a pond in Ottawa County Friday afternoon.

The ordeal happened in the 1200 block of 60th Avenue near Warner Street in Allendale Township.

Several good Samaritans saw it happen, and jumped into action as the truck began to take on more water and lurch deeper into the pond.

Video, shared by Francis Dadson, shows how the group worked together to turn over a rowboat, find some paddles and then make their way to the sinking truck.

"Yo! Get Out," a witness is heard on video saying. "I don't know what the hell happened. All I saw was him just driving off the road and straight down here."

Witnesses said the man in the truck was unconscious until they got up to him and pulled him out.

Once first responders arrived, the bystanders got the man to shore to safety. First responders were able to get him into an ambulance. Witnesses said the man was alert and talking.

He's recovering in the hospital now and his condition is stable.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team worked on getting the truck out of the water.

