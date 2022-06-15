x
Ottawa County

Grand Haven drawbridge malfunctioning again, traffic shutdown in both directions

Ottawa County Central Dispatch says the drawbridge began having issues just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They are unsure of a restoration time for the drawbridge.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Both directions of US-31 are shutdown in Grand Haven due to a drawbridge malfunction.

Police are working to redirect traffic. Drivers should avoid the area while MDOT works to restore the bridge.  

