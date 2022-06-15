Grand Haven drawbridge malfunctioning again, traffic shutdown in both directions

Ottawa County Central Dispatch says the drawbridge began having issues just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They are unsure of a restoration time for the drawbridge.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Both directions of US-31 are shutdown in Grand Haven due to a drawbridge malfunction.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch says the drawbridge began having issues just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They are unsure of a restoration time for the drawbridge.

SB US-31 at M-104 (W.Savidge St)

Freeway Closed

Due to Bridge Malfunction

Ottawa County



Detour: Utilize M-45, M-231, and I-96



Christine Eubanks

6/15/22

19:26



https://t.co/aaGTcNoEc1 — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) June 15, 2022

Police are working to redirect traffic. Drivers should avoid the area while MDOT works to restore the bridge.

