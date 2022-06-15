Grand Haven drawbridge malfunctioning again, traffic shutdown in both directions

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Both directions of US-31 are shutdown in Grand Haven due to a drawbridge malfunction.
Ottawa County Central Dispatch says the drawbridge began having issues just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. They are unsure of a restoration time for the drawbridge.
Police are working to redirect traffic. Drivers should avoid the area while MDOT works to restore the bridge.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.