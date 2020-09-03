GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Authorities in Ottawa County are working to learn what led up to a stabbing in Grand Haven Township early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Pinewood Drive around 2:30 a.m. Two men were stabbed outside the home.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the two victims -- a 31-year-old White Cloud man and a 51-year-old Grand Haven Township man. Both men sustained non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was not in the area when deputies got there.

One man was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for a knife wound to the arm, the sheriff's office said. The second man did not want medical treatment at the scene and wasn't taken to the hospital.

Investigators took information from both victims and were able to locate the suspect driving around in the Allendale area. Deputies were able to pull that person over and arrest them.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. The suspect's identity was not released at this time.

