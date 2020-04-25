TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office rescued a Grandville man from Fennessy Lake Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to the Tallmadge Township lake on a report of a kayaker who was in the middle of the lake yelling for help. When deputies arrived to the scene, they saw that the kayak had capsized and Joel Bundy, 42, was in the water holding on to the boat.

The kayak was upside down and halfway submerged, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies borrowed a kayak from a nearby residence and paddled out onto the lake to help Bundy. Geary Farrell, a nearby resident, was also on the water in a rowboat. He paddled over to Bundy to help get him into the boat and bring him to shore.

Bundy was treated and released at the scene for hypothermia.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.