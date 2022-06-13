1 in custody after armed home invasion in Holland Twp.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is in custody after authorities said she was involved in a home invasion in Ottawa County.

Police say the armed home invasion happened Sunday around 3 p.m. when a 25-year-old entered a home in the 600 block of Butternut Drive in Holland Township. The woman confronted a 40-year-old woman inside the home and threatened her at gunpoint, police say.

The woman then stole from the home and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police later located the vehicle in Holland. The woman was taken into custody and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. Her name will not be released at this time.

No one was injured in the incident. The victim and suspect knew each other, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.