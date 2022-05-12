Two sent to the hospital after SUV crashes into motorcycle in Holland Twp.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Michigan — A 28-year-old motorcyclist is critically hurt after a crash in Holland Township Thursday afternoon.
It happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Lakewood Boulevard and North Park Drive, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said the motorcycle was headed eastbound on Lakewood Boulevard as the 66-year-old SUV driver from Southgate was headed westbound.
The SUV tried to make a left-hand turn at North Park Drive as the motorcycle was continuing eastbound through the intersection.
The pair collided, and both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Authorities said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.