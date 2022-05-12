Two sent to the hospital after SUV crashes into motorcycle in Holland Twp.

A 28-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after the crash. The SUV's driver suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Michigan — A 28-year-old motorcyclist is critically hurt after a crash in Holland Township Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Lakewood Boulevard and North Park Drive, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the motorcycle was headed eastbound on Lakewood Boulevard as the 66-year-old SUV driver from Southgate was headed westbound.

The SUV tried to make a left-hand turn at North Park Drive as the motorcycle was continuing eastbound through the intersection.

The pair collided, and both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

