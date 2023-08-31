Motorcyclist seriously injured after rear-ending stopped car

The driver of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old Holland man, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a car in Holland Township Wednesday night.

Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Butternut Drive and 136th Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. A 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle had rear-ended a 2004 Lexus that had stopped for a red light.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old Holland man, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Lexus was not injured.

Butternut Drive was briefly closed for investigation and cleanup. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

