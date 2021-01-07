Hundreds of life jackets donated to lakeshore sheriff's offices for summer safety

On Thursday, the West Michigan Lakeshore Association of Realtors (WMLAR) donated 380 new life jackets to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As the lakeshore gets ready for the holiday weekend, a generous donation of hundreds of life jackets could be what helps save a life.

Realtors from along the waterfront teamed up to help local sheriff's departments keep residents and visitors safe in the water.

"Accidents can happen very quickly on the water," said Sgt. Jon Knott with the Ottawa County Marine Division, "so you can never have too many life jackets."

On Thursday, the West Michigan Lakeshore Association of Realtors (WMLAR) donated 380 new life jackets to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

"Realtors do more than just list and sell houses," said Dale Zahn, WMLAR's CEO, "they also give back to the community."

"We know a lot of kids come to the lake, especially Lake Michigan, and do not understand the rip tides, do not understand how dangerous that can be," said Wendy Ryder, Committee Chairperson for WMLAR.

And through their consumer outreach impact committee, they were able to give more than 700 life jackets to the sheriff's departments in Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties.

"Having these available to citizens and to children especially, it's just a great tool," said Sheriff Steve Kemper.

Sgt. Jon Knott said there were 57 deaths on Lake Michigan last year.

"That is unacceptable," said Sgt. Knott, "most, if not all of those deaths could have been avoided with something as simple as wearing a life jacket."

Sergeant Knott also reminded people that life jackets can expire and no longer be safe to use.

"They get weathered, rot, and it's a good thing each spring to check your life jackets especially if they've been sitting in your boat," Knott said.

