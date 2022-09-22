Jenison man arraigned on child porn charges

Michael John Batt is charged with eight counts overall

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Jenison man is facing charges for producing and distributing child porn.

35-year-old Michael John Batt is facing eight different charges.

Two counts of producing child sexually abusive material

Four counts of aggravated distribution child sexually abusive material

One count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

One count of using a computer to commit a crime

Police say he was arrested after an undercover investigation of his online activity. State police say they also recovered more evidence during a search of Batt's home.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit has asked parents to speak to their children about using the internet safely.

You can find resources at National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website.

MSP's ICACTF also provides resources here.

If you or anyone you know have information concerning child sexual exploitation, MSP asks that it be reported here at CyberTipLine.

