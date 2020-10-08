Rockford man in critical condition after crashing into ditch on Lake Michigan Drive

There were no other cars involved and no other passengers in the vehicle.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Rockford man was left in critical condition after crashing into a ditch on Lake Michigan Drive overnight, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a press release, it happened around 12:30 a.m. at Lake Michigan Drive and 24th Avenue in Tallmadge Township.

A passerby, who did not see the crash, called authorities and reported seeing a vehicle in a ditch as he passed.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver -- a 22-year-old Rockford man -- suffered from significant injuries from the crash and was pinned inside his car.

Wright Tallmadge Fire Rescue was called in to extricate the driver and he was taken to Butterworth Hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff's office said investigation at the scene indicated that the driver was going south on 24th Avenue when he failed to stop at the "T" intersection at Lake Michigan Drive. The vehicle continued south, across the westbound lanes of Lake Michigan Drive, across the median, and then across the eastbound lanes before finally striking a ditch on the south side of the road.

The impact with the ditch caused the car to rollover at least once before coming to stop, the press release said.

There were no other cars involved and no other passengers in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. The crash remains under investigation.

