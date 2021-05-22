Man dead after single car crash in Ottawa County

Deputies are working on identifying the driver so they can notify his family. No one else was involved in the crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is dead after an overnight crash in Ottawa County. It happened at around 1:48 a.m. Saturday on Fillmore Street and 52nd Avenue in Allendale Township.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department arrived on scene to find a car with extensive damage, the driver pinned inside. While attempting to extricate the driver, he died from their injuries.

The initial investigation shows that the driver was traveling westbound when he left the road and hit a tree. Deputies do not believe the man was wearing a seatbelt. No one else was in the car and no other cars were involved.

The sheriff's department is currently working on positively identifying the driver so they can notify his family. The crash remains under investigation.