Suspect at large after shooting man in Ottawa County

Deputies believe the incident was a domestic dispute between a man, his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. Deputies are still searching for the suspect.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person is injured and another is at large after a shooting in Ottawa County Friday night.

The incident happened at Brookmeadow North Apartments in Georgetown Township at around 11 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect, 28-year-old D'von Anthony White, arrived at the apartment of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. An argument started between the three and White shot the 27-year-old new boyfriend in the abdomen.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The female involved was not hurt.

Police say White fled the scene before deputies arrived. Currently, he is still at large. On Saturday morning, the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office authorized charged of assault with intent to commit murder, home invasion and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

Police are now asking for the public's help in locating White. Tips can be sent to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or WWW.MOSOTIPS.com

