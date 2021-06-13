Man injured in crash following police pursuit in Hudsonville

Man suffers minor injuries after car crashes in drainage ditch

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after car he was riding in crashed in a drainage ditch in Hudsonville following a brief police chase.

Around 3:15 a.m., a deputy with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office stopped the car near 36th Avenue and Chicago Drive. During the stop, the driver sped away and led police on a brief pursuit.

That chase ended when the car crashed into a drainage ditch at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Barry Street. The passenger of the car was pinned until being extricated by Hudsonville City Fire & Rescue. He was brought to the hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office is still looking for the driver and continuing to investigate.

