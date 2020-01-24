OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old Twin Lake man is dead after a crash with a cement truck Friday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Port Sheldon Road at 104th Avenue in Olive Township.

The Twin Lake man was driving a white Honda, going north on 104th Avenue. Authorities said he did not stop for the stop sign at Port Sheldon Road and pulled into the path of an unloaded cement truck, driven by a 33-year-old Holland man.

Deputies said the Honda was struck in the driver's side door, then the Honda and the cement truck hit a third vehicle, driven by a 23-year-old Hudsonville woman, before coming to a stop in the road.

The intersection at Port Sheldon Road and 104th Avenue was closed for a long time during the crash investigation and while the scene was being cleaned up.

The Twin Lake man was killed in the crash. Deputies are withholding his name until his family can be notified of the situation.

The other drivers involved in the incident were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation. Authorities will release more information as it becomes available.

