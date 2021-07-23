Man overturns car after driving through construction zone, hitting a pile of dirt

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday on 104th Avenue north of Winans Street in Robinson Township.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A 60-year-old Zeeland man suffered critical injuries after driving his car through a construction area, hitting a pile a dirt and overturning his vehicle.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the man drove through a "Road Closed" construction area, lost control of his vehicle and overturned it in a "watery ditch."

The driver was taken to Butterworth hospital with critical injuries. This crash remains under investigation.

