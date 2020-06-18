Mother sentenced to 21 days in jail for refilling dead son's prescriptions

Koets was sentenced on June 11.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Michelle Koets was sentenced to 21 days in Ottawa County Jail for refilling her dead son's prescription medications months after he drowned in the family's pool.

Koets was sentenced on June 11. She is the wife of Timothy Koets, who was ordered to stand trial for the involuntary manslaughter death of their son Samuel.

The March 28 death of 16-year-old Samuel launched an investigation that uncovered “deplorable’’ conditions in the teen’s basement bedroom at the family home in Georgetown Township, court records detailed. Samuel Koets had severe autism and the functioning level of 13-17 months.

Police say the Timothy and Michelle Koets refilled their son's Ritalin prescription nearly 10 times following his death. Timothy Koets was charged with three felonies, including obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and healthcare fraud. Michelle Koets was charged with a misdemeanor.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether the prescription drugs were given to Samuel before he died.

Timothy Koets trial is still pending in Ottawa County Circuit Court.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.