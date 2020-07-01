OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As the United Methodist Church considers splitting over issues of LGBTQ inclusion, several West Michigan congregations may soon be faced with community-altering decisions.

"People are tired of the chronic struggle," said Rev. Brad Bartelmay, lead pastor at First United Methodist Church in Holland. "I think both sides are ready to move forward."

For years, the church has grown more divided over the issue of marrying same-sex couples and ordaining LGBTQ pastors. Progressive leaders criticized a Feb. 2019 vote at the national conference that could lead to charges for pastors who oversee those ceremonies.

"That led to a season of rebellion and revolt among progressives who felt strongly it was an unjust move, which has led us to this point" Bartelmay said.

Church leaders proposed a split last week that would create a more "traditionalist" denomination. Under the "Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation," the new denomination would receive $25 million over four years.

The new United Methodist Church would then repeal the "Traditional Plan," paving the way for more inclusivity.

"Members of the LGBTQIA community will find in the churches that remain to be warm accepting communities of faith where they can connect and be warmly greeted as they are," Bartelmay said.

At the 2019 Michigan Conference of the UMC, more than two-thirds of clergy members and representatives from over 800 churches called for full LGBTQ inclusion.

"This proposal is a hopeful development, even as the idea of separation saddens us," a spokesperson for the Michigan Conference said Tuesday. "If this proposal or something similar becomes approved, it seems likely that the Michigan Conference would continue to affiliate with the remaining UMC."

This split feels like a ceasefire in the denomination with hope of a peaceful resolution, said Lou Grettenberger, senior pastor at United Methodist Church of the Dunes in Grand Haven. His congregation recently announced an LGBTQ-affirming hospitality policy.

"I'm sure in our congregation there are some who are in disagreement with that posture," Grettenberger said. "I'm hopeful that the bulk of the people will stay with the congregation and that others will be drawn to the congregation because of a more graceful and inclusive position."

Legislation for the two-denomination proposal is still being drafted. There will likely be a vote at the United Methodist Church General Conference in Minneapolis, Minn. on May 5.

