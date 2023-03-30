Watch this Michigan military dad surprise his kids at school after overseas deployment

Staff Sergeant Kyle Greenway has been stationed in Kuwait with the National Guard since May 2022. West Ottawa Public Schools captured the reunion with his kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOLLAND, Michigan — When 8th grader Brody and 9th grader Bailey went to school Thursday at Macatawa Bay Middle School, they couldn't have imagined who would walk through their classroom door.

Their dad, National Guard Staff Sergeant Kyle Greenway, has been stationed in Kuwait since May 2022.

He hasn't seen his wife Ashley or his two kids for 46 weeks.

That changed Thursday.

West Ottawa Public Schools captured this beautiful moment of their reunion as they hugged and shed some happy tears in their classroom.

"So I was confused," said Bailey. "And then I was like, excited. And I didn't really know what to feel. Because he was just there."

This was Kyle's second deployment out of the country.

Kyle has been with the National Guard for the past 16 years. His focus was Heavy Equipment Operating.

"I'm just relieved, finally had my whole family together again," said Kyle. "I had to brace myself, because she (Bailey) came at me pretty darn quick. We have relief, just overwhelming joy."

This was Kyle's second deployment out of the country.

His wife Ashley helped set up the surprise.

"It was overwhelmingly exciting as it was getting closer and the date wasn't changing at all," said Ashley.

At the end of the surprise, the family was serenaded by the middle school band, while students, teachers and staff gave them all a standing ovation forming a tunnel down a hallway.

Welcome home, Staff Sergeant Greenway!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.