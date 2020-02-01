OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Ottawa County are searching for an 18-year-old Coopersville resident that has been missing since early New Year's Day.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Hunter Klompstra was at a friend's home in Coopersville around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Hunter's friends and family have not been able to contact since that time. The sheriff's office is working to find him.

Hunter is described as about 5'5" tall, about 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey, hooded sweatshirt. He also had on a dark brown coat.

Anybody with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.