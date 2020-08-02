UPDATE: The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Kelly Selk has been located.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking for Kelly Louise Selk, a 53-year-old Jenison woman who was last seen on foot and is believed to be endangered.

Police said she walked away from her house on HoneyBrook Drive around noon Saturday. The house is in neighborhood off Cottonwood Drive and Fillmore Street.

Kelly is described as being 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds. She has brown hair that is graying and she was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a black winter coat and a tan cap.

Anyone who may have information on Kelly's whereabouts is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or 911.

