Ottawa County family needs your help finding missing 28-year-old man

Family and friends of 28-year-old Erik Johnson said they haven't heard from him since Saturday, Aug. 13. He was last seen in Coopersville.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office launched a missing person investigation after family and friends reported their loved one hasn't been since the weekend.

Erik Johnson, 28, was last seen in the 300 block of Ottawa Ave. in Coopersville during the afternoon hours on Aug. 13.

Family and friends told investigators they haven't been able to get in touch with him since that time.

At this point, the sheriff's office does not suspect foul play and has asked the community to keep an eye out.

A search party gathered Monday afternoon in an effort to find him.

If you have any information that could help, you're asked to contact dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT(745368).

