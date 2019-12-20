OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Ottawa County are searching for the person who robbed a gas station overnight.

According to a release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at the Mobil station located at 9673 Adams St. in Holland Township.

Investigators say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area before police could arrive on scene. The suspect implied they had a weapon, but did not show one.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at mosotips.com.





