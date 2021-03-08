x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ottawa County

Motorcyclist seriously injured after striking deer in Tallmadge Township

The accident occurred on 14th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
Credit: Courtesy of Grand Haven Tribune
An Ottawa County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday afternoon after striking a deer on 14th Avenue.

Police say the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. The 35-year-old motorcyclist was traveling south on 14th Avenue when a deer attempted to cross the road. The motorcyclist struck the deer and was later transported to Spectrum Hospital with serious injuries. The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.