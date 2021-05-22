Multiple crews battle late night fire in Jamestown Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Four different crews responded to a fire in Jamestown Township Friday night.
Ottawa County Dispatch tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that a person passing by called it in at 11:31 p.m. Friday night. It happened at Gertenschlager Contracting on 48th Avenue north of Chicago Drive.
No one was reported injured. The scene was cleared by 3 a.m. although the cause of the fire is still unknown.
This is a developing story, check back with 13 ON YOUR SIDE to learn more.
