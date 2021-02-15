Multiple crews fighting fire at Ottawa County turkey farm

It's not clear yet what caused the fire.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Several fire crews are working to put out a fire at a turkey farm in Ottawa County.

The call came in before 7 a.m. Monday with reports of a fire at 15730 76th Ave. in Coopersville.

According to authorities, several fire crews have been called to the area. Multiple buildings on the property are on fire.

It is not clear yet what caused the fire and so far, no reports of any injuries.

There are no current road closures, however this is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Back in 2016, a similar fire broke out at the turkey farm. Two of the five barns in the area were completely lost to fire damage, along with livestock inside.

