No injuries reported after car crashes into garbage truck in Ottawa County, rolls into ditch

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the garbage truck ended up leaking hydraulic fluid all over the road on 120th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 27-year-old Muskegon man is OK after he hit a garbage truck Wednesday morning and rolled into the ditch, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.

The collision happened around 5:40 a.m. along 120th Avenue near Lake Michigan Drive.

Deputies said a Nissan was trying to pass a garbage truck driver who was slowly turning left into a driveway when the car struck the garbage truck.

The car ended up rolling over into a ditch and came to rest on its side, authorities said.

No one was hurt, but the garbage truck leaked hydraulic fluid all over the road.

Road Commission crews worked to clean up the mess and the road was closed for a time.

