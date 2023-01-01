x
29-year-old man pinned inside car after colliding with tree on 48th Avenue

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one person injured Saturday evening after crashing into a tree.

The incident took place shortly after 5 p.m. at 48th street near Bauer Elementary. 

Police say a 29-year-old man from Hudsonville sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the victim was driving northbound in a Subaru Outback when he slid to the left until he was off the road, causing him to collide into a tree. First responders arrived to find him pinned inside. 

Georgetown Township Fire and Blendon Township fire both helped with extracting the victim from his vehicle, where he was then taken to a nearby hospital.

48th Avenue was shut down between Bauer Road and Baldwin street for nearly an hour for crews to clear the scene, but officials say it has now reopened.

