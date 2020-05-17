One hurt after rollover crash in Jamestown Township

Deputies say the car that crashed was trying to pass another vehicle on the right-hand side.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Saturday night. The crash happened on M-6 near 8th Ave. in Jamestown Township just after 8 p.m.

After investigating, deputies found that a vehicle was trying to pass another car on the right-hand side while traveling west on M-6 when they hit the car they were trying to pass. That passing car then lost control and flipped several times through the median and into the oncoming lanes of traffic.

The 23-year-old Grand Rapids resident who rolled over, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was not hurt. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.

