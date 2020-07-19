One hurt after overnight crash, alcohol likely a factor

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two car crash that happened in Holland Township overnight Sunday.
Deputies say it happened on New Holland Street at 104th Avenue around 1:15 a.m. They say an 18-year-old Holland resident was stopped at southbound 104th Avenue, did not see an eastbound SUV and pulled out, hitting the other vehicle.
The SUV was being driven by a 21-year-old Zeeland resident who lost control and flipped over into a ditch. Deputies say that driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate what happened, but do believe alcohol played a role in the crash.
More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.