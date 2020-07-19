One hurt after overnight crash, alcohol likely a factor

Ottawa County Deputies believe alcohol might have been involved.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two car crash that happened in Holland Township overnight Sunday.

Deputies say it happened on New Holland Street at 104th Avenue around 1:15 a.m. They say an 18-year-old Holland resident was stopped at southbound 104th Avenue, did not see an eastbound SUV and pulled out, hitting the other vehicle.

The SUV was being driven by a 21-year-old Zeeland resident who lost control and flipped over into a ditch. Deputies say that driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate what happened, but do believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

