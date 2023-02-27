Ottawa Beach General Store undergoing renovations to reopen for 2024 season

Built in the late 1930s a walking distance away from Holland State Park, the owners of the iconic store plan to rebuild and restore the historic structure.

HOLLAND, Michigan — For more than 70 years, beachgoers in Holland have been able to stop by the Ottawa Beach General Store for an ice cream cone, last-minute camping supplies and souvenirs.

The original structure was built in the late 1930s on .2 acres of land near Lake Macatawa and Holland State Park.

The current owners bought the store out of foreclosure in 2010, acknowledging the store's role as a summertime community staple.

In order to keep the history alive, the owners want to rebuild the structure with the same general theme and layout all while updating the facility with modern materials.

“After several decades serving the Lakeshore community, the Ottawa Beach General Store has reached an age where the building’s foundation is at the end of its lifespan,” said Cheri DeVos Ehmann and Steve Ehmann, owners of the Ottawa Beach General Store. “At the end of this season, the store will be rebuilt in a way that mimics the current structure in almost every way, opening its doors again for the 2024 season.”

Pending Park Township Planning Commission approvals, construction is scheduled to begin after the 2023 summer season with plans to reopen for the 2024 summer season.

"The Ottawa Beach General Store has been a mainstay for decades, and I’m so grateful to have played a role in that history,” said Longtime Ottawa Beach General Store Manager, Linda Dykert. “I know this place holds special memories for many and I’m happy this work will keep that tradition alive.”

