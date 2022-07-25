Car collides with semi truck in Ottawa Co., 1 seriously injured

Investigators say the semi had the right of way. The driver of the semi truck, a 47-year-old Muskegon man, was uninjured in the crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was seriously injured after colliding with a semi truck in Olive Township Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the intersection of New Holland Street and 112th Avenue. A 66-year-old Holland man was driving northbound on 112th Avenue when he stopped at a stop sign at the intersection. He then drove into the intersection and into the path of a semi truck hauling doubles.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi truck, a 47-year-old Muskegon man, was uninjured in the crash.

Investigators say the semi had the right of way. The trailers were empty at the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.

