Ottawa Co. experiencing surge in norovirus-like cases

The cases are especially spreading in spaces like nursing homes, daycare centers, schools and cruise ships, but everyone is susceptible to catching the virus.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A norovirus-like illness is spreading in Ottawa County, the Health Department warns.

This stomach bug spreads by touching surfaces that were in contact with contaminated vomit or stool.

Anyone is susceptible to catching the virus, the Health Department says, and can catch it multiple times.

The cases are spreading in enclosed spaces like nursing homes, daycare centers, schools and cruise ships. If contaminated food is served or people dealing with the food are ill, it can also spread through restaurants.

A person is likely to get norovirus about five times during their lifetime, the CDC estimates. More than 80 percent of cases take place from November to April.

"We are seeing increases in emergency department visits for stomach virus-like complaints. Schools, childcare settings and physician offices are also reporting more stomach illness in the past few weeks. Outbreaks are occurring in nursing homes and other long-term care settings. To reduce the risk of illness in our community, people should take preventive measures to stay healthy," said Derel Glashower, Senior Epidemiologist.

How you can catch Norovirus:

Having direct physical contact with a person who is infected, such as caring for or shaking hands with a sick person and then touching your hands to your mouth.

Eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus.

Touching surfaces or objects with norovirus on them and then putting your hands in your mouth.

People with norovirus illness are most contagious from the moment they begin feeling ill and for the first few days after they recover. Some people may be contagious for even longer.

How to protect yourself and others from Norovirus:

Wash hands with soap and water, especially after using the toilet and changing diapers, and always before eating or preparing food. Hand sanitizers are generally not effective for norovirus.

Handle and prepare food safely. People with norovirus illness should not prepare food for others while they have symptoms and for at least two days after they recover from their illness.

Clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces (such as toilets, counters and doorknobs). Always clean up the entire area immediately after someone with norovirus vomits or has diarrhea. Put on disposable gloves and disinfect contaminated surfaces using a bleach-based household cleaner as directed on the product label or with a solution of five tablespoons of bleach to a gallon of water.

Wash laundry thoroughly. Immediately remove and wash clothing or linens that may be contaminated with vomit or stool. Handle soiled items carefully. Try not to shake soiled items to avoid spreading the virus. If available, wear disposable gloves while handling soiled clothing or linens and wash your hands after handling.

Stay home if sick for at least 24 hours after symptoms end to avoid spreading the illness to others.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.