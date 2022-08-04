x
Ottawa County

Crews responding to fire at Coopersville business

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what started the fire.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Crews are on scene of a fire at Demeester Wood Products on 32nd Avenue near Coopersville.

Several fire departments are responding. It appears a barn or storage shed was destroyed in the fire. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew at the scene working to learn more information.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

