Newly-elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners hires John Gibbs as County Administrator

During the organizational meeting Tuesday, the Commissioners added several agenda items, including dissolving the DEI Office and fired the Health Dept. Director.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The newly elected Ottawa County Board of Commissioners fired County Administrator John Shay and announced the hiring of John Gibbs for the job during the organizational meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners added several new agenda items during the meeting, including the firing and hiring of the county administrator.

President Donald Trump-backed John Gibbs ran for Michigan's 3rd Congressional seat.

Gibbs unseated sitting Republican Peter Meijer in the primary election, and ultimately lost to Democratic opponent Hillary Scholten in the midterms.

Gibbs was offered time to speak during the meeting, but he declined to talk at length.

"Glad to be here, and we'll be having a lot of stuff to report pretty soon," John Gibbs said during the meeting.

The county administrator oversees day-to-day board initiatives, manages the county's financial health and supervises general operations.

In a vote, commissioners also fired Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley, MBA, REHS, and dissolved the office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.