Ottawa Co. commissioners raise concerns about health department table at Pride events

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County commissioners criticized the county health department's presence at Pride events on the lakeshore at Tuesday's commission meeting.

The Ottawa County Health Department had a table at last week's Grand Haven Pride Festival, where they distributed information about STI prevention and provided both monkeypox and COVID-19 vaccines. The health department will have another table at the Holland Pride Festival this weekend.

Some county commissioners worried during the meeting that the health department's presence could be seen as an endorsement for what they called "risky behavior."

"I know a lot of people don't like hearing the word 'grooming', but this truly is grooming," said Commissioner Sylvia Rhodea.

"I really hope you were intelligent enough not to make that an all-ages event," said Commissioner Roger Belknap. "I understand risky behavior for adults, colleges. I understand that. But ladies and gentlemen, we're inviting our kids to participate in this and sanctioning it."

Pride festivals are not the only festivals the health department attends. Department representatives were also at Tulip Time and other events in Ottawa County to educate the public.

Health department officials said offering vaccines at Pride festivals is a preemptive effort to prevent more infections, especially for those most at risk of exposure.

No action was taken on this topic during Tuesday's meeting.

