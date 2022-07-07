Ottawa Co. communities warned over rising E. coli cases

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is investigating nine cases, which is significantly higher than normal.

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is sounding the alarm about a rise in E. coli infections, and they're sharing ways to not get sick.

Officials said nine people are dealing with an E. coli infection in Ottawa County, and four of those people had to be hospitalized due to their symptoms.

The health department says they're seeing more cases like this than normal around this time.

The increasing cases are linked to shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) infections.

STEC is a pathogenic form of Escherichia coli (E. coli) that is often associated with foodborne outbreaks. It is a bacteria that usually resides within the intestines of people and animals.

Most of E. Coli is harmless and is actually a vital, healthy part of human digestion but some can cause illnesses, officials said.

The harmful types can be spread through contaminated water, food or through contact with people or animals.

The Ottawa County Health Department is working with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to see if there are any possible links between the cases.

Symptoms can start to appear within three to four days after eating or drinking something that contained the bacteria.

Here are some symptoms of STEC to look out for, but be aware that it can vary from person to person:

(Often bloody) diarrhea

Severe stomach cramps

Vomiting

Low-grade fever

Many with a mild infection improve within five to seven days. However, some, including young children and elderly, experience severe to life-threatening symptoms.

If you or someone you know is experiencing any of the following, immediately contact your primary care doctor:

Bloody diarrhea

Diarrhea lasting for more than three days

A fever higher than 102˚F

You're unable to keep liquids down due to frequent vomiting and pass very little urine

Here are some things that can help with prevention:

Practice good handwashing, especially:

After using the bathroom or changing diapers

Before or after preparing food and before eating

After contact with animals at zoos, fairs or even in your backyard

If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. While it can reduce the amount of germs at times, remember they are not a substitute for proper hand washing

Wash fruits and vegetables well under running water, unless the package clearly says they have already been washed

Cook meats thoroughly:

Always cook food thoroughly and use a food thermometer to check that the meat has reached a safe internal temperature. You cannot tell whether meat is safely cooked by looking at its color

Don’t cause cross-contamination in food preparation areas. Thoroughly wash hands, counters, cutting boards and utensils with hot, soapy water after they touch raw meat. If possible, use separate cutting boards for raw meat

Avoid raw milk, unpasteurized dairy products, and unpasteurized juices (such as fresh apple cider)

Don’t swallow water when swimming and playing in lakes, ponds, streams, swimming pools and backyard “kiddie” pools.

Know if you're at higher risk of “food poisoning”. People with higher chances for foodborne illness are pregnant women, newborns, children, older adults and those with weak immune systems. That includes people with cancer, diabetes, or HIV/AIDS

