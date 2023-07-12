x
Ottawa County

63-year-old woman seriously injured after crashing into boulder in Park Twp.

The boulder hit a storage building nearby, causing damage. The woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured Tuesday night after crashing into a row of boulders in Park Township.

Police say the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 64th Avenue and W 32nd Street. The woman had been driving north on 64th Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign and continued through the intersection, hitting a row of boulders on the other side of the street.

The boulder hit a storage building nearby, causing damage. Police say no one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

The woman, identified as a 63-year-old from Holland, was extricated from her vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say she sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

