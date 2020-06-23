29-year-old man dies after being pulled from Ottawa County lake

The investigation found that the man was trying to get a football that had drifted about 25 yards into the lake.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a 29-year-old Kentwood man died after being pulled from the water at 8th Avenue Community Park in Georgetown Township Monday evening.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the park around 5:45 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive man who was pulled out of the water by bystanders. First responders were on the scene within minutes and started life saving measures on the man.

The investigation found the man was trying to get a football that had drifted about 25 yards into the lake. While swimming to get the ball, witnesses saw him struggle and go under the water.

Witnesses took rafts out to where he was swimming and pulled him out of the water, back to shore and started CPR. When emergency personnel arrived to the scene, they started live saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The incident remains under investigation.

