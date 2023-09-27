Early voting measure unanimously passed by Ottawa Co. board

There will be nine days of early voting at four polling locations in Ottawa County.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a measure on early voting Tuesday.

The measure was part of a nearly seven-hour board meeting that included the approval of the county's budget.

The early voting measure comes after voters passed Proposal Two during the August 2022 general election. Under this measure, every county in Michigan will be implementing early voting.

In Ottawa County, clerks have taken extra steps to make sure the election is secure and smooth. That includes installing security cameras at drop boxes and early polling locations, a line management tool for voters to navigate early voting waits and watermarked ballots.

Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck spoke at the meeting, commending the community for unanimously coming together on this agreement.

"I'm so thankful, and so proud of our local clerks. I mean, this really represents a huge collaboration, and a huge effort that I think our whole community can get behind," Roebuck said.

The measure was originally on the agenda for the board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, but the plan's approval was postponed to make adjustments, including adding security.

