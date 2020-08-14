Multiple vehicles, trailer damaged after garage fire in Ottawa County

It was not immediately known what caused the fire, it is still under investigation.

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Multiple vehicles and a trailer were damage after fire ripped through a detached garage in Ottawa County.

The fire started early Friday morning at home on West Spring Lake Road in Ferrysburg, authorities confirmed.

Crews said multiple vehicles and a trailer were damaged, but the fire did not reach the home.

No one was hurt in the incident.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire, it is still under investigation.

