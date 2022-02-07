Ottawa County giving grants to fight bullying against students with special health care needs

Each school district is eligible to apply for up to $10,000 for their program.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County is working to fight bullying against students with special health care needs and disabilities. Through a small grant opportunity, school districts and schools can create and incorporate programs and trainings into their classrooms.

The grants come from the Family Center for Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs (Family Center) and Children's Special Health Care Services (CSHCS).

The grants are for the 2022-2023 fiscal year (October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2023). Each school district is eligible to apply for up to $10,000 for their program. With these grants, successful organizations will create or expand a peer-to-peer support program that replicates the Statewide Autism Resources and Training (START) peer-to-peer program, while incorporating anti-bullying initiatives specific to students who have physical, developmental, behavioral, or emotional conditions that impact their activities of daily living.

Eligible programs need to demonstrate the ability to meet the following objectives:

Create safe cultures for children with special health care needs within school communities.

Provide or enhance the school environment for peer support for youth with special health care needs.

Increase social and emotional support in schools for children with special health care needs.

Expand anti-bullying efforts for youth with special health care needs.

The following categories are eligible for funding (must be connected to START peer-to-peer support program):

Salaries and wages

Marketing and promotion

Participation incentives for students

Training for staff, students, and/or families

Special events for program promotion

Supplies

Mileage and transportation costs

These funds may not be used for capital expenditures, endowment funds, equipment, furniture, murals, etc. Please see the Bullying Prevention Initiative Grant Allowable and Unallowable Items document.

You can apply for the grant by filling out this application form. Grant applications must be emailed to Kate Jones at cshcsfc@michigan.gov. The deadline for the grant applications is March 18, 2022.

