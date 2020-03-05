OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who were involved in a home invasion early Sunday morning.

Police said a caller told dispatch that around 2:40 a.m. three people broke into her home on Lillian Street in Park Township. One of the suspects had a hand gun, and the 46-year-old woman at the house was restrained while the suspects were in the home.

The woman was able to free herself and go to a friend's house where she called 911 for help. When Ottawa County deputies arrived to the scene, they did not find any suspects; a K-9 track was also unsuccessful.

The victim was not injured in the home invasion, and investigators say it is not known yet if anything was stolen from the residence.

The sheriff's office described the suspects and three black males in their late teens or early 20s. They are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT. Tips can also be submitted online at mosotips.com.

