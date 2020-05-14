Ottawa County Sheriff investigating homicide at StayBridge Suites

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened at a hotel in Holland Township.
According to a press release, deputies were called to the StayBridge Suites on James Street around 1:45 a.m. to do a wellness check on a 52-year-old Holland woman.
The sheriff's office said the Holland Police Department had also been involved, as a family member of the victim expressed concern for the woman. Deputies were told she was last seen at the hotel.
Deputies, alongside police officers, went into the hotel room together and discovered the 52-year-old deceased.
The sheriff's office said the suspect in the homicide is the victim's 31-year-old son-in-law. He fled the scene in the victim's car, but was found in the South Bend, Indiana area the press release said.
The son-in-law was arrested and taken to an Indiana county jail. The sheriff's office said detectives are headed down there to continue the investigation and an arrest warrant for the suspect will follow later today.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.
