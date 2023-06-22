'The circular firing squad is alive and well in Ottawa County' | Jacob Bonnema reacts to censure

The Republican Party of Ottawa County is censuring County Commissioner Jacob Bonnema for "violating Republican values."

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Commissioner Jacob Bonnema says he is disappointed, and would rather see his party build back up instead of divided further. That's after members of his own party censured him this week.

The Republican Party of Ottawa County is censuring Bonnema for behavior "unbecoming of a public servant" and for "violating Republican values," they say in a document released to the public.

"I think this is politically motivated," said Bonnema, "The circular firing squad of politics is alive and well in Ottawa County. And, you know, I think we can do better than this."

The censure document says Bonnema exhibited behavior against his party three times in March and April. These include, according to the Republican Party:

Supporting medical mandates and advised for the use of a "pandemic panel" in a press release from his committee, going against campaign promises of medical freedom.

Voting three times with Doug Zylstra, the only self-identified Democrat on the Board, and exhibiting a "camaraderie" between them.

Getting interviewed by a "progressive" newspaper, The Washington Post, and saying "negative" statements about fellow Republicans.

In response to the claim he supports medical mandates, Bonnema said his words were taken out of context. He said they were referencing him saying no to "medical mandates without informed consent."

As for voting alongside Zylstra, he said, "I think it's unreasonable to think that we can't reach across party lines these days. All of those scenarios involve other Republicans on the board voting with me as well."

Bonnema said the two issues the Republican Party is referencing involved voting against a pay raise for Administrator John Gibb's assistant and voting to have new housing commission members go through committee interviews.

"Basic things that I think should be consistent with conservative values," said Bonnema, "You know, less spending, less government."

A censure is a formal expression of disapproval. Bonnema says it means he can't vote in the next six executive committee meetings for the Ottawa County republican party. On the commission, it won't affect his duties.

Bonnema has been outspoken against many of Ottawa Impact, a conservative political action committee, and their objectives in the past. He announced he would no longer be accepting their support in March.

"The way that it's happening right now," said Bonnema, "if you don't vote with them, they're going to find ways to try to punish you."

The censure document also reads Bonnema exhibited behavior inappropriate for his role on the commission. These include the following:

Requesting HR investigate Administrator John Gibbs for claims of harassments, threats, intimidation and more.

The previous information being leaked to the press.

The investigation allegedly leading to no findings.

The censure document also states Bonnema's statements against a chairperson erode the public trust in the Republican members of the board and the Republican Party as a whole.

