Ottawa County commissioners to Whitmer: Stop stay-home order June 12

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Leaders in a western Michigan county are urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to end her stay-home order on June 12.

Ottawa County commissioners say a recent extension because of the coronavirus was “deflating” and “demoralizing” after much planning. Ottawa is a growing county along Lake Michigan and a magnet for summer tourists.

Commissioners this week unanimously voted to send a letter to the governor a rare step so far among Michigan's local governments.

Board chairman Roger Bergman told the governor there's a "growing loss of credibility" in the stay-home order because exceptions have been carved out for some businesses.

