Ottawa County man scores $1 million playing Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 20 instant game

The 33-year-old said he plans to spoil his wife and daughter with his earnings.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County man recently had a lucky run playing Club Keno.

When 33-year-old Adam Meloche cashed in his ticket, he thought he may as well use those winnings to play some more.

This time, he went into the Westco gas station in Spring Lake and bought a few Michigan Lottery Cashword scratch-off tickets.

The second one he scratched off turned out to be a $1 million winner.

“When I scratched the ticket off, I must have looked it over 100 times to make sure I was reading it right,” said Meloche. “I remembered to scan it with my phone and when it said I had won $1 million, I was shocked."

“I called everyone I could think of to share the good news, but no one was answering their phones! I was celebrating so loud; I woke my one-year-old daughter up from her nap!”

Meloche visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize.

He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

With his winnings, he plans to purchase a new truck, take a golf trip, and spoil his wife and daughter.

“Winning is a huge relief but it gives me a lot to think about in terms of what to do with the money. I’m going to be smart with it, but I am also going to splurge a little on my wife and daughter. We’re going to take a trip to Chicago for a shopping spree soon!”

Players have won more than $34 million playing Cashword Times 20 which launched in Sept. 2022. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $1 million. More than $60 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes, 55 $5,000 prizes, and 561 $1,000 prizes.

Last year, Michigan Lottery players won $1.7 billion playing instant games.

Lottery instant games can be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.