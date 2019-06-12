GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An Ottawa County man was sentenced to 45-75 years in prison for killing his wife at their home in July of 2018. After shooting his wife, he then shot himself in the face.

Friday, Judge Jon Hulsing issued the sentence Michael McNeal, 56, for the murder of his third wife. McNeal was also given a two-year sentence for a weapons charge.

A jury found McNeal guilty in October of second-degree murder and felony firearms charges.

In July of 2018, Police said it was a friend, playing online video games with McNeal's son, who called 911 and after gunshots were heard. The 17-year-old son then found McNeal's wife dead, according to the prosecuting attorney Greg Babbitt.

Sherrilee McNeal was shot three times with a 25-06 bolt-action rifle. The fatal shot went through her neck. After the shooting, McNeal told police he believed she was having an affair with another man online.

McNeal said after he learned of the affair, he went to the barn for his rifle. McNeal said no one else was involved in the shooting.

