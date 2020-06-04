OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 24-year-old Cedar Springs man was badly hurt after a motorcycle crash in Tallmadge Township Sunday evening.

According to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 5:30 p.m. on Luce Street SW and Linden Drive NW.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the area on a report of a motorcycle that had gone off the road. The rider was thrown into a field.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old Cedar Springs man in the field and immediately provided medical care.

The sheriff's office said the Cedar Springs man was going west on Luce Street SW when he failed to turn on the curve in the road. His motorcycle left the road and hit a drainage ditch. The 24-year-old was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to the press release, the rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was taken to Spectrum Health in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

