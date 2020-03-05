HOLLAND, Mich. — A 41-year-old Coopersville motorcyclist and his 42-year-old passenger were hospitalized after being involved in a crash with two vehicles Sunday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at 120th Avenue and James Street in Holland Township around 1:30 p.m.

The investigation found that a 38-year-old Zeeland man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading south on 120th Avenue, attempting to turn left onto James Street when he collided with the motorcycle.

The Coopersville man was operating a Harley Davidson and was heading north on 120th Avenue. He was going through the James Street intersection with a green traffic signal when he was struck by the Jeep.

This impact caused the motorcyclist to be thrust backward into another vehicle, a 2014 Audi that was stopped in the left turn land of southbound 120th Avenue.

The driver of the Jeep said he did not see the motorcyclist when he was turning left. He and the 20-year-old Holland woman driving the Audi were not injured in the crash.

The motorcyclist and the 42-year-old woman who was on the motorcycle were both transported to Holland Hospital with serious injuries. They were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

